Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Hold

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QSR. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$79.79.

QSR stock opened at C$71.75 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$69.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

