Reviewing Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) & Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 29.17% 15.08% 1.37% Cadence Bancorporation 26.11% 11.41% 1.21%

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 4.55 $27.19 million $1.32 14.83 Cadence Bancorporation $1.14 billion 3.00 $228.05 million $2.76 11.38

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Cadence Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bridgewater Bancshares and Cadence Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 4 2 1 2.57

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.25%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.67%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Cadence Bancorporation on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

