Reviewing Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -60.17% -33.98% -27.04% Bumble 41.61% -2.57% -1.70%

This table compares Oblong and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million 3.12 -$7.42 million ($0.12) -12.92 Bumble $488.94 million 8.96 $66.15 million $1.56 23.43

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oblong and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

Oblong currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 867.74%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $59.47, suggesting a potential upside of 62.70%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than Bumble.

Summary

Bumble beats Oblong on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Conifer, CO.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

