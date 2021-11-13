Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 334,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 123.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 230.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

