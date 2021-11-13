Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.510 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 341,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,743. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

