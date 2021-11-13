RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,555 ($59.51).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHIM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Karl Sevelda bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,230 ($42.20) per share, for a total transaction of £323,000 ($422,001.57). Also, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, for a total transaction of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 3,334 ($43.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,872 ($37.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,435.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,969.88.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.