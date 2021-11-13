Richard Tong Sells 2,500 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Tong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00.

NVEE stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.12. The stock had a trading volume of 119,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $115.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in NV5 Global by 27.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 10.6% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

