Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

RIGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.18 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.81 million, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

