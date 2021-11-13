Rise Trading Down 25.3% This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 188,285,903 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

