RLI (NYSE:RLI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

RLI (NYSE:RLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

RLI stock opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.38. RLI has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

