Robert John Terry Sells 2,998 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06.

SWKS traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,431. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.71.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

