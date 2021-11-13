Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Trading Up 89.3% This Week

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 89.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00224988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00088887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

