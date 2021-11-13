Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $334.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.51 and a 52-week high of $345.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.32.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.38.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,930,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

