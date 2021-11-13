Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Roku by 416.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,951 shares of company stock worth $170,431,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU opened at $275.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

