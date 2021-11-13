Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,817 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $443,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

Shares of ALG opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.17 and a twelve month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 61.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

