Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

