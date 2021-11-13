Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $14.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

NYSE COTY opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Coty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

