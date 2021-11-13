Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$157.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on X. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$153.71.

Shares of X stock opened at C$134.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.11. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$136.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

