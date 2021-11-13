Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Asana worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asana by 621.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 278.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 212,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asana by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $143.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.