Royal Bank of Canada Increases Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Price Target to $35.00

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 230.19% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Forian has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $90,380.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,546 shares of company stock worth $215,405.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forian by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forian by 458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 712,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forian by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,106,000.

