Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 111.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,432 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 109.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

