Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $23,296,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Masimo by 70.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 49.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 301,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,137,000 after buying an additional 99,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,649 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $299.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.02.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.