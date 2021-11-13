Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $116.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.42.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

