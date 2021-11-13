Royal Bank of Canada Raises OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $100.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 688.08 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,159 shares of company stock worth $10,249,516. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.