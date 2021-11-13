RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $294,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $5,135,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.