Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $924,319.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00052410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00225090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00087342 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

