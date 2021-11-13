Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

NYSE:RYAN traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,205. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,407,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,699,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.