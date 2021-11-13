Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.380-$2.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 407,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,108. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

