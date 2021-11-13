SafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $29.31 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.31 million and $24,360.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,176.87 or 1.01784043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00354792 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.54 or 0.00542738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00175547 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001446 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001187 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

