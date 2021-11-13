Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.61 Million

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce sales of $589.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.30 million and the highest is $602.23 million. Saia reported sales of $476.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $344.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.73. Saia has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $359.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 103.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

