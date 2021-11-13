Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 1,332,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,504. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sally Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Sally Beauty worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

