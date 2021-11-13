Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 1,332,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,504. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.54.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sally Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Sally Beauty worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.
Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.