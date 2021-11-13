Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.02 ($37.67).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €30.70 ($36.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.89 and a 200 day moving average of €28.82. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €12.83 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

