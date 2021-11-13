SAM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,058 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 76.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 80.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

