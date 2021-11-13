Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) vs. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Financial Comparison

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50 Endeavour Silver 0 5 3 0 2.38

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus price target of $11.58, suggesting a potential upside of 65.00%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $6.98, suggesting a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Endeavour Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 14.55 $13.82 million $0.15 46.80 Endeavour Silver $138.46 million 7.17 $1.16 million $0.21 27.72

Sandstorm Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavour Silver. Endeavour Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 26.78% 4.90% 4.77% Endeavour Silver 19.34% 5.55% 4.52%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Endeavour Silver on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.