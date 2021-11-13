Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €124.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €124.00 ($145.88) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.45 ($121.71).

SAN opened at €89.22 ($104.96) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s 50-day moving average is €84.72 and its 200 day moving average is €86.42.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

