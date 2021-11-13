Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 47.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.43. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

