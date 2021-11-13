Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

