Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.80 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

