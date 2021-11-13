Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,677 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE WM opened at $162.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

