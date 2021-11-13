Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MSCI by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in MSCI by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MSCI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $652.57 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $669.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $635.06 and a 200-day moving average of $573.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

