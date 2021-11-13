Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

Shares of ATVI opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

