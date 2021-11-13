Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.05% of Scholar Rock worth $50,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 187,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,238,000 after purchasing an additional 390,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

