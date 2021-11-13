Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $731.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

