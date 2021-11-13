Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ GO opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

