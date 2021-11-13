Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,535 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

NYSE WGO opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

