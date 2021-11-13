Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,017.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 382,631 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 349.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 158,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 123,217 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $997.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

