Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $330,000 in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,746,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

