Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,900 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $56,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $76,172.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,802. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

