Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

