Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $465,000.

NASDAQ NRAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

